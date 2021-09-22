Broncos signing Micah Kiser off Rams practice squad

Getty Images

With Josey Jewell going to injured reserve with a pectoral injury, Denver is adding some depth to its linebackers.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are signing Micah Kiser off the Rams practice squad.

Kiser was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Virginia. He was a heavy special teams contributor as a rookie before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in August 2019. He started nine games for L.A. in 2020, recording 77 total tackles, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

He was elevated off the practice squad in Week Two to play 17 special teams snaps in the Rams’ victory over the Colts.

Having played for now-Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who worked under Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in Chicago and Denver, Kiser should be familiar with the basics of his new team’s defensive scheme.