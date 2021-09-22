Browns promote Ifeadi Odenigbo from practice squad

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns promoted defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad on Tuesday to fill the roster spot vacated by moving wide receiver Jarvis Landry to injured reserve.

Odenigbo spent the first two weeks of the season on Cleveland’s practice squad after bring released by the New York Giants at the end of training camp.

Odenigbo appeared in 31 out of a possible 32 games with the Minnesota Vikings over the last two seasons. He was a full-time starter last year in Minnesota, recording 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles in his first year in the starting lineup. Odenigbo’s production was actually better the year before when he racked up 7.0 sacks for the Vikings coming off the bench instead.

Odenigbo also appeared in one game for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.