Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi limited in Chiefs practice

Getty Images

A couple of starters on the Chiefs’ defensive line were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) drew those listings to kick off the practice week. Nnadi was on the reprot all last week, but practiced fully each day and did not get an injury designation ahead of Kansas City’s loss to the Ravens.

A third starter on the defense joined Jones and Nnadi in the questionable category. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens is dealing with an abdomen injury as the team moves toward their home game against the Chargers.

No Chiefs players missed practice on Wednesday.