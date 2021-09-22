Cowboys place Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cowboys had three players on the COVID-19 list for the season opener and starting defensive end Randy Gregory missed Week 2 after testing positive.

Now, the Cowboys could play without linebacker Keanu Neal on Monday against the Eagles.

The Cowboys placed Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, the team announced.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight and backup receiver Noah Brown missed the team’s loss to the Bucs on the COVID-19 list.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Neal is unvaccinated and was deemed a high-risk close contact. Neal will have to sit out five days and continue to test negative to be eligible to play against the Eagles.

Neal played 50 snaps the first week and 51 the second. He also has seven special teams snaps.

Neal has nine tackles.

The Cowboys are deep at linebacker with Jaylon Smith, Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jabril Cox and Luke Gifford.