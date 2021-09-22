Dan Campbell: Derrick Barnes deserves a shot at linebacker

Getty Images

The Lions have given up 76 points through the first two weeks of the season and their bid to improve on that performance may include giving fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes more time at linebacker.

Barnes has only played five defensive snaps thus far, but his work since being drafted led head coach Dan Campbell to say Tuesday that the rookie “deserves a shot” at more playing time. It would come at the expense of Alex Anzalone or Jamie Collins and both had had their issues thus far this season.

Anzalone has missed tackles and struggled in pass coverage, which Campbell acknowledged “wasn’t perfect” before saying Anzalone was “spot on with his calls” and playing with “great effort.” When it came to Collins, Campbell said Monday night’s loss “wasn’t certainly his best performance” and answered a question about whether his effort level was also where the Lions want it to be.

“Jamie’s a big linebacker,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s a very athletic linebacker. And the way he moves is a little bit different. Now, does he move with the same effort and have the same effort as Alex? No, I don’t [think so]. I think Alex just plays at a high level all the time. That’s him, that’s how he goes. But Jamie, there’s things that Jamie does well that we still have to continue to use. He’s still a mismatch on third down, particularly in the rush game. We’ll see where this goes.”

Throwing Brown into the fire against the Ravens would be a tough task for the rookie, but the first two weeks didn’t offer much reason for the Lions to hold off on seeing if the rookie might offer them a bit more than the experienced options.