Daniel Carlson kicks his way to AFC special teams player of the week

The Raiders improved to 2-0 with a win over the Steelers last Sunday and kicker Daniel Carlson‘s foot figured heavily into the action.

Carlson made three field goals in three tries in the first half to account for all of the Raiders’ points. He added two extra points and a fourth field goal with 20 seconds left to play to put the finishing touches on the 26-17 win.

The six makes without a miss led to the NFL naming Carlson as the AFC special teams player of the week.

It is the third time that Carlson has taken home those honors and the first time since Week One of the 2020 season.