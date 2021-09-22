DeAndre Hopkins listed as DNP with injury to his ribs

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins played 59 of 61 offensive snaps on Sunday. On Wednesday, he popped up on the team’s injury report.

The Cardinals list Hopkins with an injury to his ribs. He did not practice.

Hopkins has 10 receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), center Rodney Hudson (not injury related/rest), linebacker Chandler Jones (not injury related/rest), defensive tackle Corey Peters (not injury related/rest), offensive guard Justin Pugh (shoulder) and cornerback Marco Wilson (ankle) also sat out Wednesday’s session.

Receiver A.J. Green (not injury related/rest) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) were limited.