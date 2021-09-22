Derrick Henry is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Titans needed a huge second half to beat the Seahawks in Week Two and they got one thanks to Derrick Henry.

Henry ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns after halftime as the Titans wiped out a 15-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Henry had 21 yards in the extra period to set up Randy Bullock‘s game-winning field goal.

Henry finished the day with 35 carries for 182 yards and caught a career-high six passes for 55 yards in total during the win. Henry joined Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Barry Sanders as the only players in league history with 10 games featuring at least 150 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns.

The effort caused Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to say that Henry never ceases to amaze him. It also caused the NFL to name Henry the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.