Devin Hester, DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson among first-year eligible Hall nominees

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the list of modern-era candidates for the Class of 2022. Among the 122 nominees are 10 first-year eligible players.

Those on the ballot for the first time are wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester (also PR/KR), Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; edge rusher DeMarcus Ware; defensive linemen Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork; and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

The nominees list consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teams players.

The selection committee will reduce the list of modern-era nominees to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January. The final vote will happen sometime before Super Bowl LVI.

The 49 selectors will consider McNally, senior candidate Cliff Branch and coach Dick Vermeil in addition to the 15 modern-era finalists. The Class of 2022 will have between four and eight members.