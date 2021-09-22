Does Tom Brady feel vindicated by winning Super Bowl in Tampa? “Damn right,” his father says

Getty Images

Tom Brady Sr. has said plenty of things over the years regarding the relationship between his son and the Patriots, many of which have come to fruition. With Tom Jr. soon returning to Foxboro for his first game ever against the Patriots, Tom Sr. had some more things to say.

Tom Sr. appeared with Tom Curran the Patriots Talk podcast.

Does Tom the father feel vindication on behalf of Tom the son? “Damn right,” Tom Sr. said. “[Coach Bill] Belichick wanted him out the door, and last year he threw [50] touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.”

He Tom Sr. think Tom Jr. feels the same way? “Damn right,” Tom Sr. said.

Tom Sr. said he’ll be feeling “very nostalgic” when his son returns to New England in 11 days. But Tom Sr. isn’t sufficiently nostalgic to hoard Patriots paraphernalia. He said he kept a license plate commemorating six Super Bowl, but that most of the rest of it has been given to “Goodwill or Catholic Charities or something.”

Tom Jr. is now all about the Bucs. More specifically, he’s all about winning No. 8. If he does, he’ll be all about winning No. 9. Beating the Patriots is a means to that broader end. If it also gives him a chance to show Belichick that they should have kept Brady.

That’s the one thing lost in Brady leaving the team. The Patriots didn’t try very hard to keep him around. More specifically, Belichick didn’t try very hard to keep him around.