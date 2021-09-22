Evan Engram returns to Giants practice, Kenny Golladay limited

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram didn’t practice or play in the first two weeks of the regular season because of a calf injury, but he may making his way toward his 2021 debut.

Engram took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt in the team’s final preseason game. Engram was listed as a limited participant and that change in status could have him in play for a spot in the lineup against the Falcons this Sunday.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) and defensive back Logan Ryan (hamstring) were also listed as limited participants. Neither player was on the injury report last week.

Linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring), defensive back Nate Ebner (quad), and defensive tackle Austin Johnson (illness) did not practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) rounded out the list of limited participants.