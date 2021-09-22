Everyone has advice for first-year head coach Robert Saleh, including his mom

Getty Images

Robert Saleh, 42, spent 16 years as an assistant coach in the NFL before his first head coaching job. After the Jets’ 0-2 start, Saleh has gotten advice from everyone.

Including his mom.

“She’ll probably kill me. God bless my mother,” Saleh said Wednesday, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Broken English, doesn’t even know how many yards it takes to get a first down, and she was coaching me up on what we should tell our receivers.”

Saleh let his mother’s suggestion about his receivers go in one ear and out the other.

“I was a little upset at the time, so I’m not sure I took it all in — even though I should’ve,” Saleh said. “I’m pretty sure it was something about the. . . . I don’t even remember.”

The Jets lost to the Panthers and Patriots by a combined 44-20. They rank 26th in total offense and ninth in total defense, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson‘s passer rating of 56.1 is last in the NFL.

Saleh called his first two games as a head coach “a learning process.”

“Everybody’s got an opinion, but you know what? I had an opinion, too,” Saleh said. “You take it with a grain of salt, but I’m not afraid to absorb all the information because you never know what you might find. All of it’s worth something.”