Jaguars signing Nevin Lawson

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found another piece for their secondary.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville is signing cornerback Nevin Lawson after he visited with the club on Tuesday.

Lawson was suspended for two games to start the year with the Raiders. But with Nate Hobbs excelling as Las Vegas’ slot corner, the club elected to release Lawson when he came off the suspension this week.

Lawson spent the last two seasons with the Raiders after beginning his career with five seasons in Detroit. He’s appeared in 88 games with 68 starts in seven seasons. He’s recorded 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and 2.0 sacks.