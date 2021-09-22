Jared Goff is now 0-9 without Sean McVay

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff won plenty of games with Sean McVay as Goff’s head coach. Without McVay, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft is still waiting for his first career victory.

As a reader pointed out this morning, Goff’s two losses to start the season in Detroit run his career won-loss record to 0-9 in games without McVay. In his rookie year, Goff first started in Week 10 and lost seven straight games, both with Jeff Fisher and his interim replacement, John Fassel, running the show.

Statistically, Goff has been solid in two games with Detroit, completing 64 of 93 passes for 584 yards, five touchdown passes, and two interceptions. He fumbled twice on Monday night, losing one.

Goff recently expressed optimism about future victories. This weekend, a win is very unlikely. The Ravens are coming to town, and Goff is staring at 0-10 without McVay.