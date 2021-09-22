Jason Pierre-Paul misses practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians announced outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and receiver Jaydon Mickens didn’t practice Wednesday. The injury report confirmed it.

Mickens has an abdomen injury, and Pierre-Paul is listed with injuries to a hand and shoulder. Pierre-Paul played through the hand injury last week, so the shoulder injury is the concern this week.

“They’ll be day-to-day,” Arians said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

But per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Pierre-Paul posted a crypic “setback” message. While standing on stairs of what could be a plane, Pierre-Paul wrote: “Only God knows da true meaning of setbacks. Let’s go get this news feedback.”

Pierre-Paul has played nearly every snap, seeing action on 138, and has made nine tackles with a pass breakup.

The Bucs list Anthony Nelson as Pierre-Paul’s backup on the depth chart.