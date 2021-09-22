John Harbaugh: “We’ll see” if Rashod Bateman can return next week

Getty Images

When the Ravens placed receiver Rashod Bateman on injured reserve to start the season, the hope was he would be able to return in September.

Bateman underwent surgery to repair a groin issue in August.

It appears there’s still a chance the Ravens’ first-round pick could be back next week once he’s eligible to come off IR. But head coach John Harbaugh is making no guarantees.

“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said of Bateman on Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s hard to predict that stuff. Tried to predict it before and usually hasn’t worked out. So, I try to stay away from that.”

Even without Bateman, it looks like the Ravens have improved their passing game early on in the season. Marquise Brown has 12 receptions for 182 yards with a pair of touchdowns while free-agent signee Sammy Watkins has eight catches for 140 yards.

The Ravens selected Bateman at No. 27 overall out of Minnesota.