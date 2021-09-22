Justin Fields: I’m ready, I’ve been preparing for this moment a long time

Getty Images

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make the first start of his career on Sunday in Cleveland, and he has no doubt that he’s up to the task.

Fields said after Matt Nagy announced that he’s starting that he will be well prepared.

“I think I’m ready. I’ve been preparing for this moment a long time. My mindset doesn’t change. I’m still going to play football and prepare the best I can,” Fields said. “Study, study, study and get more comfortable and more confident with the plays.”

Nagy said again today that Andy Dalton will start once his knee injury is healed. Realistically, however, Sunday’s game functions as an audition for Fields, and if he plays well, he won’t relinquish the starting job in Chicago. Maybe for many years.