Justin Reid questionable, Danny Amendola out for Texans Thursday night

Safety Justin Reid was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday, but the Texans aren’t willing to rule him out of Thursday night’s game against the Panthers.

Reid has a knee injury and was listed as limited in practice on Monday’s estimated report, so he was downgraded over the course of the week. Reid has interceptions in each of the Texans’ first two games this season.

Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr., and Terrence Brooks are the other safeties on the 53-man roster.

As expected, the Texans ruled out wide receiver Danny Amendola with a thigh injury. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) are also out while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) joins Reid in the questionable category.