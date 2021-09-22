Kevin Stefanski: I expect Odell Beckham Jr. to be full go at practice

Getty Images

While a report indicated receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should be ready to make his season debut in Sunday’s game agains the Bears, head coach Kevin Stefanski is still proceeding with caution with his public comments.

Per Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, Stefanski said there was “no update” on Beckham’s status for Sunday. But the receiver should be on the field starting on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how he progresses this week. I expect him to be full go at practice,” Stefanski said. “I’m not ruling him out.”

Though Stefanski ruled Beckham out last Wednesday, the receiver was still a limited participant in practice for all three days of the practice week. So this will be the first time Beckham has participated in full since the start of the season.

Beckham tore his ACL in Week Seven of last season against the Bengals.

The Browns play the Bears on Sunday.