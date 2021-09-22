Kyle Shanahan doesn’t “fully” rule out signing Frank Gore

Getty Images

The 49ers have a running back problem with injuries taking a toll at the position.

They signed veteran Chris Thompson to the practice squad Wednesday after signing Jacques Patrick off the practice squad of the Bengals earlier this week.

Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possiblity of the 49ers signing one of their former running backs who spent 10 years with the team. Frank Gore, 38, began his career as a third-round choice of the 49ers in 2005. He played 15 games with the Jets in 2020 but has remained a free agent since March.

“I would never put anything past Frank,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea. “If we gave him a little heads-up and some notice, he’ll always be ready. We thought it was a little early for that. Guys still have a chance of playing this week.

“(We) would never fully rule that out. Don’t know exactly where he is right now. There are a number of people in here who have a relationship with him. If that time ever comes when we need to do it, and he wants to do it, we would never rule it out.”

Gore, the league’s No. 3 all-time leading rusher, is pursuing a boxing career after 16 NFL seasons. His 16,000 rushing yards trail only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

The 49ers have been hard hit at the position.

Raheem Mostert is done for the season with a knee injury, and Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) isn’t expected to return until midseason. JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is headed to injured reserve. Rookie Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) sat out Wednesday’s practice, and rookie Trey Sermon (concussion) was limited.

The 49ers claimed running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens last week, and he played one offensive snap in Week 2.