Kyle Shanahan: We expected a quick no from Packers on Aaron Rodgers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t mad at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. Kyle Shanahan would have been mad at himself if he hadn’t made the call — and if Rodgers had actually been available.

“I thought it’d be a quick no,” Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. “Which was exactly what I thought it would be. But you hear enough stuff and I think everyone knew what was going on at that time that it didn’t seem like it [wasn’t] worth the call, but I know how we would’ve felt if it was going to happen and we didn’t call. So, you call, you get a quick answer which what was what you’re expecting and then you move on.”

The 49ers reportedly made the call one day before the 2021 draft. Rodgers reportedly wanted the trade to happen.

So what were the 49ers, who held the third overall pick in 2021 after trading up from No. 12, have offered?

“I mean, we weren’t going to sit and go through all that if we didn’t know it was a possibility and just the thought of it, we didn’t see how that would happen,” Shanahan said. “So, we made sure of it and quickly realized that, well, our hunch was right, so we didn’t have to discuss it too long.”

But discuss it they did. They would have made Rodgers their starter if they could have gotten him. Now, the 49ers will face Rodgers on Sunday Night Football.