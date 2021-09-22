Lamar Jackson on flip into end zone: I’m kind of sore, but I’d probably do it again

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t just run into the end zone when he scored the go-ahead touchdown in last Sunday night’s 36-35 win over the Chiefs.

Jackson did a forward flip into the end zone, but wasn’t able to stick the landing. The touchdown still counted, of course, and Jackson said on Wednesday that he’d break the move out again in the future even though he wasn’t totally unscathed from his return to solid ground.

“I’m kind of sore,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I didn’t want to tell Coach because Coach would’ve probably said something to me about flipping next time. I don’t know. I’d probably do it again though. It was pretty cool.”

Head coach John Harbaugh did not take issue with Jackson making an acrobatic entry to the end zone “as long as you hold onto the ball.” Jackson did that against the Chiefs and that may mean we see it again before the year is out.