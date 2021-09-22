Mike Edwards earns NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards was flagged for taunting after his second pick-six of the fourth quarter when he turned around and backed into the end zone.

It was probably worth it.

Edwards has been named NFC defensive player of the week after his two-interception performance in the Bucs’ 48-25 victory over the Falcons. Edwards also recorded three passes defensed in the contest.

According to the Buccaneers, Edwards is the first player with two pick-sixes in a single game since 2012. He’s also the first player to accomplish the feat in the fourth quarter of a game since 1992.

Edwards played only 54 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps, but clearly made the most of them.

Edwards and the Bucs defense will travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday.