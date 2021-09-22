Missouri Supreme Court upholds ruling requiring Stan Kroenke, others to turn over financial information

Getty Images

Unlike the football team he owns, Stan Kroenke can’t buy a W. And the latest L could soon start costing him some money.

Via Ben Fredrickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the ruling requiring Kroenke, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and various other owners must disclose personal financial information in the Rams relocation lawsuit. Fines of $1,000 per day per person will commence next week, if they fail to comply with the order.

An extreme Hail Mary pass could be attempted in the U.S. Supreme Court, which likely won’t intervene. The top court in the nation previously upheld a ruling preventing the league from forcing the case to arbitration.

The trial judge found in July that sufficient evidence exists to find that Kroenke and the others engaged in fraud, allowing a potential award of punitive damages. No award of punitive damages properly can be determined without knowing the amount of money the defendant has.

The case against the league arising from the relocation of the Rams is due to go to trial in January. Absent a settlement, the case has cleared any legal hurdles that would keep it from playing out in open court, with a jury of average persons poised to issue a decision as to whether the Rams and the league violated the rights of various St. Louis entities when moving the team in 2016.