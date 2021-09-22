NFL says All-22 film is expected to return on Friday

Getty Images

The All-22 film is returning. Soon. Very soon. According to the NFL.

The league had been targeting late Week One or early Week Two for a return of the coaching film to the Game Pass feature. Per the NFL, the current plan is for the All-22 films to become reincorporated into the Game Pass function on Friday of this week.

Keep us posted on when and if it shows up. Again, Friday is the target.

The All-22 feature allows fans and media to study film the same way coaches do. Game Pass also allows for all game broadcasts to be rewatched on-demand, along with a shortened version that consists of one snap after another.