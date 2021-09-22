Odafe Oweh named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

It hasn’t taken long for Ravens first-round pick Odafe Oweh to make an impact in the NFL.

Oweh came up with a huge play to help the Ravens seal a 36-35 win over the Chiefs last Sunday night. Oweh forced Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to fumble while in Baltimore territory with less than two minutes to go in the game.

Oweh recovered the fumble and the Ravens were able to run out the clock on their first win of the season. He had three tackles overall in the game, but the last one was the biggest.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Oweh has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. If Oweh, who had a sack of Derek Carr in the opener, continues to show a knack for big plays, it may not be the last time he earns those honors.