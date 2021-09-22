PFT’s 2021 MVP watch, Week Three

Getty Images

It’s Wednesday, still. I forgot earlier today to slap together our new feature, the MVP watch. Containing the PointsBet odds.

Here are the current finalists, as I see it.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+750): Another week, another great performance. The Cardinals avoided losing when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal. That boosts Murray, who needs to have an NFC West crown to have a serious shot at winning the award.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+550): He’s nearly the betting favorite. Soon, he could be. It hinges in many respects on whether the Bucs can beat the Rams and then the Patriots.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (+2000): Down from 40-1 to 20-1, Carr will keep climbing if the Raiders keep winning. For now, they will.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+1500): That signature win over the Chiefs vaults Jackson back into the conversation.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+1000): If the Rams continue to be one of the best teams in the conference, Stafford will continue to be one of the finalists for MVP.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+1000): But for the blown lead against the Titans, his case would be even stronger. If they can avoid the collapses, his case will strengthen.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+1200): Down from 16-1 to 12-1 after a Week Two get-right win, Rodgers can make his case by beating the 49ers and Steelers in the next two weeks.

Others to watch: Dak Prescott (+1500), Josh Allen (+1400), Patrick Mahomes (+500), Teddy Bridgewater (+4000).

Ignore for now: Joe Burrow (+10000), Baker Mayfield (+3300), Ryan Tannehill (+3300), Justin Herbert (+2200), Jameis Winston (+5000).

Majo value plays: Derrick Henry (+10000), Christian McCaffrey.