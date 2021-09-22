Report: Bradley Chubb is expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Getty Images

When the Broncos announced that edge rusher Bradley Chubb was having ankle surgery, they said that his recovery prognosis would be known after the procedure.

Chubb had the surgery on Wednesday and there’s word about how long the Broncos can expect to be without him in the lineup. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Chubb is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks while he recovers.

Pelissero notes that this was considered the best-case scenario going into the surgery due to concerns that surgeons would have to perform a more invasive procedure to repair Chubb’s injury.

The Broncos have placed Chubb on injured reserve. Malik Reed will join Von Miller in the starting lineup while Chubb is out of action.