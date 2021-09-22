Report: Dolphins making a change on offensive line

Getty Images

The Dolphins are reportedly making a change to their starting lineup on offense.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is expected to insert second-round pick Liam Eichenberg into the lineup at left guard. Solomon Kindley would go to the bench after starting the first two games of the season.

Eichenberg started the opener at left tackle because Austin Jackson had only been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day.

The report indicates the team has also mulled moving Jackson to left guard, shifting right guard Robert Hunt to right tackle, and putting Eichenberg at right tackle with Jesse Davis taking over at left guard. All options reportedly remain on the table should the line continue to struggle way it did against the Bills in last Sunday’s 35-0 loss.