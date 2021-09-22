Report: Dorance Armstrong has high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong has a high ankle sprain, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That means Armstrong not only will miss the Monday Night Football game against the Eagles, but several games. It would appear likely he lands on injured reserve, which has a minimum three-week stay.

Moore adds the Cowboys have “reason to believe [Armstrong] could return quicker than the typical 4-6 week timeframe.”

Armstrong started Sunday against the Chargers with Randy Gregory (COVID-19 reserve list) and DeMarcus Lawrence (injured reserve) out. He has played 67 defensive plays, which is 49 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, and 27 special teams snaps.

Armstrong has three tackles.