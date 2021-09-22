Ronnie Stanley, Alejandro Villanueva not practicing for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t have left tackle Ronnie Stanley in last Sunday night’s 36-35 win over the Chiefs and their practice week got underway without him on Wednesday.

Stanley is dealing with an ankle injury and was one of seven players not on the field during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice. Stanley broke his ankle last season, but was able to return to the lineup for the season opener.

Alejandro Villanueva started on Stanley’s place against Kansas City, but he was also missing from the practice field as the team prepared to face the Lions.

Cornerback Tavon Young, safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker Justin Houston, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, and defensive lineman Brandon Williams were the other Ravens who weren’t on the practice field.