Seahawks adding Jace Sternberger to practice squad

Getty Images

After clearing waivers on Wednesday, former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger is set to join the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

Sternberger’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced the move via his Twitter account.

Sternberger was waived by the Packers on Tuesday after completing a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Sternberger was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Texas A&M. He’s appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons in Green Bay. His 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown all came last year in 12 games played.

The Seahawks have been without 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson for the first two weeks of the season as he is on injured reserve due to a fractured toe. Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Tyler Mabry have manned the position for Seattle with Parkinson out. Sternberger could factor into the mix once he gets up to speed with Seattle’s offense.