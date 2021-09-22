Tua Tagovailoa out this week, Jacoby Brissett starts for Dolphins vs. Raiders

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least one game after suffering fractured ribs on Sunday.

Coach Brian Flores confirmed today that Tagovailoa is out Sunday against the Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Bills and was replaced by Brissett. Both Tagovailoa and Brissett played poorly in the 35-0 loss.

Brissett is in his first year with the Dolphins after four years with the Colts. The Dolphins guaranteed him $5 million this season with the idea that they were getting one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league. Now he’ll have a chance to prove that.