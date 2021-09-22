Tua Tagovailoa out this week, Jacoby Brissett starts for Dolphins vs. Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2021, 11:21 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least one game after suffering fractured ribs on Sunday.

Coach Brian Flores confirmed today that Tagovailoa is out Sunday against the Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Bills and was replaced by Brissett. Both Tagovailoa and Brissett played poorly in the 35-0 loss.

Brissett is in his first year with the Dolphins after four years with the Colts. The Dolphins guaranteed him $5 million this season with the idea that they were getting one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league. Now he’ll have a chance to prove that.

7 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa out this week, Jacoby Brissett starts for Dolphins vs. Raiders

  2. Tua played poorly??? Come on man give the guy a break!!! He was in for 1 and a half series and had to run for his life the moment got the ball in his hands…

  3. Tua playing the ukulele right handed is everything a GM needed to take him off the draft board. Tua is a righty playing leftie & is a top ten biggest bust candidate. Watch film of the hit & the harsh truth is clearly evident. Tua is througha…

  4. Why do I get the feeling that this is a trap game for my Raiders? Jacoby is somewhat mobile if I recall. Watch this be the upset of the week.

  6. Tua had zero pocket presence, that rib injury saved him from the longest afternoon of his life. Jacoby played incredible for the situation he was given.

    No protection, receivers dropping balls left and right and he was evading pressures left and right and some how getting the balls to receivers for positive gains with guys all over him drive after drive.

    Tua looked a free defender in the eye and went back to his reads like he didn’t even see him and got crushed. He just doesn’t have “it”… yet.

    Jacoby the better QB on that roster, just like last year when Fitzpatrick was the better option and the head coach even knows it.

    Tua was a Ross guy and Flores is stuck with him.

  7. Tua is glass. First it was the ankles, then the hip, now the ribs. Dolphins will be in the market for a new QB in the offseason.

