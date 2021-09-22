Vic Fangio: Urban Meyer told me every week in the NFL is like playing Alabama

Getty Images

Urban Meyer went 186-32 as a college head coach, giving him an .853 winning percentage that was the best of any in major college football coach whose career started after World War II. But in the NFL, Meyer’s winning percentage is .000.

Meyer, who fell to 0-2 as Jaguars head coach with a loss to the Broncos on Sunday, is finding that the level of competition is a whole lot higher at the next level. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said today that Meyer told him on Sunday that every game in the NFL is a tough one.

“This is the NFL. I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really, I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week is like playing Alabama in the NFL.’ That’s it. Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7.

In his seven years at Ohio State, Meyer never lost more than two games in any season. With his Jaguars a 7.5-point underdog against the Cardinals, he may lose his third game of the season on Sunday.