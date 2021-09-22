Zach Wilson has a groin injury, set for full practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will make his first appearance on an NFL injury report Wednesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at his press conference that Wilson is going to be on the report as a result of a groin injury. Saleh said that the injury is a minor one and that Wilson would be a full participant in practice and any change on that front before the week is out would be a bad sign for the rookie.

Mike White is the only other quarterback on the active roster and Josh Johnson is on the practice squad. White has never taken a regular season snap and the lack of a veteran backup came up as a talking point for some after Wilson threw four interceptions in last weekend’s loss to the Patriots.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers will not practice due to a calf injury, but Saleh said he expects him to play against the Broncos this weekend.