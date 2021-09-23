Albert Wilson: We have full confidence in Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. But receiver Albert Wilson said Thursday he’s not expecting there to be a dip in the offense’s performance with backup Jacoby Brissett.

“We have full confidence in him, as we do with Tua,” Wilson said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We don’t feel like we’ve taken a step back with him.”

Brissett came in after the Dolphins’ second series in last week’s loss to the Bills when Tagovailoa went out with what ended up being fractured ribs. But Miami’s offense had little success, with the team on the wrong end of a 35-0 shutout. Brissett finished the game 24-of-40 for 169 yards with an interception.

Wilson had four catches for 20 yards in Week Two.

Brissett does have extensive experience, starting 30 games for Indianapolis in 2017 and 2019 as well as a pair of contests for New England as a rookie in 2016. He’s completed 60 percent of his career passes for 6,628 yards with 31 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Dolphins will need to draw on that the matchup with the Raiders, who have opened the season with wins over the Ravens and Steelers.