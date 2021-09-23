Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick treated Tom Brady like a 20-year-old kid, not a 40-year-old man

September 23, 2021
Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady‘s personal fitness guru and TB12 business partner, was often viewed as a source of discord between Brady and Bill Belichick. Guerrero’s latest comments do nothing to change that.

Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that over their two decades together, Belichick never grasped the extent to which Brady had changed and grown and needed different coaching than he needed early in his career.

“The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really . . . I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero said. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Guerrero has gone with Brady from New England to Tampa Bay, and he says everything about the Buccaneers franchise is just right for Brady at this stage in his career.

“This place, we have so much fun here. We have a great time,” said Guerrero. “They’re great here. Ownership is great. The coaching is great, the management is great.”

In New England, Belichick barred Guerrero from the team facility. In Tampa, Guerrero says he’s been welcomed with open arms at the team facility, and that a lot of Brady’s Buccaneers teammates join him for additional work at the TB12 training center that Guerrero has opened near the stadium.

“There’s a large group of [players] that come, I don’t know what the number is. But there’s a large group,” Guerrero said. “We have great support over here. The ownership is super supportive, the coaching staff is super supportive. The players are supportive. So it’s been great.”

The Buccaneers have shown Brady that they value him, and that means a lot to a person in Brady’s position. It’s something Belichick probably should have done more of.

29 responses to "Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick treated Tom Brady like a 20-year-old kid, not a 40-year-old man

  2. The whole point is that Belichick treats everyone the same and there is no star treatment.

    I never would have guessed his own doctor would confirm the rumors of Brady turning into a diva.

  4. Sometimes, that’s just done out of love. I’m 50 and my mother still insists on making pancakes with whipped cream smiley faces on them for me when I come visit her.

  5. That doesn’t surprise me given his replaceable parts coaching philosophy. I sometimes think he is less a coach and more mad genius that way. Whatever it worked. But this continued whining out of the Brady Camp. Look I know Brady is more MIchael Jordan than Magic Johnson (think pathetic woe is me HoF speech that went back to HS and all the people who didn’t believe in him) but dude has to get some humility. He was an important cog of a great dynasty but he was just a cog. That team was going to win anyway, especially with the rules changes and rules “bending”. I’m not convinced on 2020 because it was a covid season but for me either way the aww shucks guy using surrogates and passive aggressive messaging to remind everyone how great he thinks he is – childish.

  7. What I recall hearing from players who came and went with New England is Belichick treating Brady like all the other players helped them buy into the program and team concept, which over the years I think helped lead to a lot of success.

    I’m happy Brady is finding success in Tampa and it will be interesting to see how it goes moving forward but at this point it seems unnecessary for someone like Guerrero to be speaking out and to me it seems like a good reason as to why he was banned from Patriots facilities. It seems to me there’s a good chance guys like Guerrero have been whispering in Brady’s ear for a long time, sowing discord, and creating problems where none may otherwise exist.

    Either way I’m on to Mac10!

  10. and that a lot of Brady’s Buccaneers teammates join him for additional work at the TB12 training center that Guerrero has opened near the stadium.

    —–

    Also known as the cult.

  11. Belichick treats everyone like an ADULT. Period.

    Doesn’t matter is someone is 20, 40 or 60. They each get the same respect as an ADULT should. Mr. Guerrero sounds bitter for being kicked out of Patriots organization that he wasn’t even part of but felt ENTITLED to just because he worked with Brady.

  13. Without Bill, Tom would have been nothing.
    Tom, his dad, and Alex, “The Fitness Guru” are a bunch of whining, middle-schoolers.
    Move on, children.

  14. I love it when people who never coached a day in their life, suddenly become experts on coaching.

    Yes, treat every player on the team different, see where that gets you. LOL

  15. Curious what all those Bucs players are paying for the TB12 services? This is a strange relationship with a shady character.

  17. First, why cant Tom just man up and say it himself? You are gone, if you have something to say, just say it. Stop speaking through your dad. Stop speaking through your trainer. Just say it.

    Second, no one on the team is special. Thats just the way Belichick does business. Yes, Tom Brady is “special”, there is no doubt about that. But it becomes a slippery slope with professional athletes. Every super star sees himself as “special”. Just look at the narratives that pop up when it comes time for a contract. Getting anything less than what “I deserve” is “disrespect”. So when it comes to the team, you might get special treatment in your paycheck (but even thats a bit of a stretch in NE), but you arent getting anything in the film room that is better than anyone else. It is what it is.

  19. Can’t teach an old dog new tricks. BB is not looking good the longer this train keeps rolling and it doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon. Good for TB12, he deserves all the success he’s been getting and will continue to have.

  20. I love what TB12 did for the Patriots. I admit hes the greatest ever.
    But boo hoo the coach was mean to me.
    The coach who drafted you when no one else wanted you. Who kept 4 qbs on roster your first year so you could grow into job. The coach who put you in and believed in you over the 100 million man Bledsoe.
    Boo.hoo without him you wouldn’t have ever gotten the chance to become TB12.
    Maybe Tom forgets that.
    I hope he wins 10 super bowls i love him as a player.
    Stop crying about mean old BB

  22. By the end of this season we will have good insight into whether Brady or BB were the real key to the Patriots’ success. Last season completely pointed towards Brady.

  23. It shows how loyal Tom was that he put up with the nonsense for so long. I hope this continues to help kill the idea that Brady “abandoned” the Patriots.
    You can only treat a goat like a kid for so long.

  24. I’m ashamed of myself for even clicking on this article, but what’s the point? F that guy. I’m sure he’s making millions off of Tom, so why even comment? It’s not going to help anybody.

  25. Bill was the only coach that wanted brady 20 years ago. But he doesn’t know anything i guess

  26. TB went to 9 Super Bowls in New England. Seems Belichick knew what he was doing. Its a team sport: Brady didn’t get them to the SB alone, in fact, some of his performances were average. The D often did a great job, also in the playoffs (who can forget the 20-3 beatdown of Manning and Colts or the AFC win over Manning and the Colts 43-22 in Manning’s MVP, 55 TD season).
    Brady didn’t play defense.

  27. I hate the Patriots as much as the next guy. That being said, what does he mean it didn’t work? They went to 9 Super Bowls and won 6! I wish my team had a fractured relationship like that!

  29. It’s funny to see the BB is useless without Tom quotes. Two years ago these same folks were downplaying Brady[as the GOAT] – “it’s a system”. But now it was all him! SMH

