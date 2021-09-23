Chase Young: We’re “not really worried” about slow defensive start

Getty Images

Optimistic predictions about the Washington Football Team’s 2021 season highlighted the defense as a reason to think they could return to the playoffs, but the first two weeks of the season haven’t seen the unit play at the same level it was at last year.

They gave up 424 yards and 14 third downs to the Chargers in a Week One loss and they allowed the Giants to move the ball throughout last Thursday’s game before securing a 30-29 win with a last-second field goal. They allowed each of their opponents to score a touchdown on their opening possession, but none of those developments have defensive end Chase Young doubting the unit’s fitness.

Young said there are “little things we have to correct” rather than wholesale problems with a group that he’s confident will be better in the weeks to come.

“I love that people hold us to a high standard because we hold ourselves to a high standard,” Young said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “But we’re not really paying attention to the noise, obviously. We’re just going to keep working. When we start playing good defense, they’re going to love us again. That’s why we’re not really worried about the outside noise.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also trying for a higher level of play than his first two weeks and he’ll be facing Washington this weekend. The side that fares better in that matchup should be in good shape for their second win of the season.