Colts defenders gearing up for Derrick Henry

Getty Images

Colts defenders probably didn’t need a reminder of what Titans running back Derrick Henry can do on the football field, but he provided one when he put on a show against the Seahawks in last Sunday’s overtime win.

Henry ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns to drive Tennessee’s offensive effort and the Colts have seen that kind of production in the past. Henry had 178 yards and three touchdowns against Indianapolis in a Week 10 win last season and those memories are fresh in the minds of the players who will be tasked with trying to stop him this weekend.

Safety Julian Blackmon said the team has made strong tackling “a point of emphasis” this week and that the focus on slowing Henry won’t be slipping in the next few days.

“There’s no one like [Henry]. We know that they’re going to give him the ball,” Blackmon said, via Akeem Glasspie of the Indianapolis Star. “Last week they got him the ball like what? 42 times? Finding different ways to get him the ball, whether it be screens — screens really, just getting him out and then isolating him. We know what we’ve got to do, we have to take him away, try to make them one dimensional and go from there.”

Stopping Henry has been a priority for every Titans opponent in recent seasons. It hasn’t gone well for most of them, but the Colts will hope to buck that trend this weekend.