Dalvin Cook remains out of practice

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook sat out practice again Thursday. He has an ankle injury, having played through it during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

He played 47 of 61 offensive snaps.

Cook said Wednesday he was “good” to go for the Week 3 game against the Seahawks.

“Dalvin’s a tough guy,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Cook on Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “If he can’t play, there’s a reason why he’s not playing. But he makes us go, so we’re going to continue to play him.”

Cook ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 192 yards in two games.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (back, shoulder) and defensive end Everson Griffen (concussion) were among six players who were limited Thursday.