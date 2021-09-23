Davante Adams watched Lamar Jackson highlights for tips on making people miss

Getty Images

A wide receiver usually wouldn’t learn much from a quarterback about how to run after the catch, but Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he benefited from watching the way Lamar Jackson moves with the ball in his hands.

Adams said his 121-yard game on Monday night was inspired in part from watching Jackson’s outstanding game on Sunday night. Adams said he watched Jackson closely and was thinking about how he could incorporate some of the things Jackson does to help him improve in gaining yards after the catch.

“I think I led the league or was second in YAC last year, so that was something I wanted to continue to improve upon,” Adams said. “I watched probably 25 minutes worth of Lamar Jackson highlights before the game. That’s not a joke, either. I’m being dead serious. I really did.”

Adams said he looks at the way Jackson avoids tacklers and tries to do some of the same things.

“If he can do that I should be able to do half of what he’s doing out there as far as making people miss,” Adams said.

He’s a quarterback, but Jackson is one of the best runners in the league, and Adams is wise to learn from him.