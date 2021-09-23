Former Super Bowl media day spectacle has a major legal problem

Getty Images

In early 2008, a woman in a wedding dress at the Super Bowl media day asked Tom Brady to marry her. If only he’d accepted, she possibly wouldn’t be in her current predicament.

Via Katie Campione of People.com (and I blame Clarence Hill for bringing this to my attention on Twitter), Inés Gómez Mont and her husband allegedly embezzled $3 billion pesos, which works out to $146 million.

They allegedly took the money from the Mexican Ministry of the Interior in 2016 and 2017.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a warrant for their arrest. Since then, they reportedly have fled the country. The couple faces between 20 and 60 years in prison.

Which means they’ll possibly get out just in time for her to cover Brady’s final Super Bowl appearance.