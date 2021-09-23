Greg Lewis vows sideline altercation won’t happen again

Getty Images

Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis and Browns safety Ronnie Harrison were involved in a sideline altercation in Week One that initially saw the officials announce a penalty on Lewis, only to discuss what happened, reverse course and eject Harrison from the game while not penalizing Lewis.

But while Lewis avoided a penalty, he said today that he shouldn’t have let any kind of altercation with a player happen, and won’t let it happen again.

“I lost my cool,” Lewis said. “I need to be a better example and defuse the situation. It’s something I shouldn’t have been a part of. . . . It’s not going to happen again.”

After the incident, the NFL sent a memo out reminding all teams that any personnel on the sideline should not have any unnecessary physical contact with opposing players. Lewis says he heard the message loud and clear.