Jameis Winston: We know how to win and we’re resilient

USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston has experienced an up-and-down start to his tenure as the Saints starting quarterback. After throwing for five touchdowns in Week One, Winston finished Week Two with the worst passer rating of his career, at 26.9.

Winston threw two picks, took four sacks, and completed only 50 percent of passes for 111 yards in last Sunday’s loss to Carolina. But on Wednesday, Winston expressed confidence that the Saints will be able to right the ship.

“This team’s a winning team, we know how to win and we’re resilient,” Winston said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “We just have to execute a little bit better, communicate a little bit better and get the job done.”

Winston said first- and second-down efficiency are two of the most critical elements the offense has to improve. And the quarterback could execute more check downs to running back Alvin Kamara, who has just seven receptions for 33 yards through two games.

“Understanding just because you’re capable of making the [big] play doesn’t necessarily mean you should make it,” Winston said. “I think it starts with just the overall rhythm of the game, as the offense, as myself, and just going out there and executing.”

The Saints play the Patriots in New England on Sunday.