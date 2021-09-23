Jarran Reed: We’re pissed off; we haven’t played to our standards on defense

USA TODAY Sports

It’s clearly a small sample size. But through two weeks, the Chiefs have one of the league’s worst defenses.

That’s not sitting well with members of the unit, especially after Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens. Kansas City allowed 251 yards rushing to Baltimore, including 107 to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“You know, we’re pissed off,” defensive tackle Jarran Reed said Wednesday, via ArrowheadPride.com. “It was not to our standards. And we have very high standards — trust me. We’ve got to keep our heads up. We know who we are — and [we’re] going to stand on that.”

Reed signed with the Chiefs as a free agent in the offseason, ostensibly giving the team an even stronger defensive line with fellow starters Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, and Frank Clark. But the pieces haven’t been dominant against two of the league’s best rushing teams in Cleveland and Baltimore.

“We’re not where we want to be at,” Reed said. “[We’re] still fairly new, all of us playing together. We’ve got a long way to go.

“We’ve got 15 more games, plus [the] playoffs. … I’m pretty sure we’ll be there. We will get better as we go. We’re not going to hold our heads down. We will keep getting better each and every day. We’re going to stop the run, and we’re going to rush the passer and get some sacks.”

With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Kansas City’s offense is always going to give the team a shot at winning. But the Chiefs need their defense to start playing at its expected level this week against the Chargers.