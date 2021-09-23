Jason Garrett: Kenny Golladay shouting at me wasn’t a big deal

Getty Images

When Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was spotted screaming on the sideline of last Thursday’s loss to Washington, the initial belief was that he was screaming at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as Jones was in the vicinity of the wideout.

Golladay later clarified that he was yelling at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and not Jones, which eliminated concern about one relationship while creating it about another. On Thursday, Garrett said those concerns can be put to bed as well.

Garrett downplayed the incident and said that he loves Golladay’s “competitive spirit,” although whatever happened was enough to create a need for the two men to meet after the game.

“He and I had a good visit after the game,” Garrett said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “Was not an issue at all going forward. There’s always better ways to handle things as you go forward, better ways to communicate. But it wasn’t a big deal to me and to our team at all.”

After another question about the number of opportunities Golladay has gotten through two weeks, Garrett said he’s “not going to keep talking about this.” Sunday’s game against the Falcons may not provide a chance to see any changes to the team’s offensive approach as Golladay is dealing with a hip injury. Media members at Thursday’s practice reported that Golladay didn’t do much work at all during the open portion of the session.