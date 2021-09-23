Jaycee Horn carted off after non-contact injury

Getty Images

Thursday Night Football is turning into a nightmare for the Panthers.

They already lost running Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury. Safety Juston Burris and cornerback Jaycee Horn were injured on consecutive plays on the first possession of the second half.

Horn, the team’s first-round choice, was injured on a non-contact play. He immediately pointed to his lower leg.

Horn could not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

Rashaan Melvin replaced Horn, and Sam Franklin was in for Burris.

The team has not updated the injury status for either player.

The only thing left is to try to avoid a loss on the scoreboard. The Panthers still lead only 7-6.