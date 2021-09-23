Josh Allen: No secret I haven’t played great this season

Getty Images

The Bills rebounded from a Week One loss to the Steelers by pasting the Dolphins 35-0 in Week Two, but quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t thrilled with how things went last Sunday.

Allen was 17-of-33 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Miami and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said this week that Allen is “just kind of down” about how he’s played so far this season. Allen confirmed that when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “Stuff I’m working on and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team. . . . I demand so much of myself and I want to execute at such a high level. When things aren’t going well I get so frustrated with myself. So I got to find a way to keep going, be light for the guys and be the best leader that I can be for this team.”

Daboll and head coach Sean McDermott didn’t share the same frustration with Allen’s play and Sunday’s game against Washington offers another chance for Allen to find the groove he was in last season.