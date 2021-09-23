Justin Reid, A.J. Bouye are among the inactives for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

The Texans won’t have Deshaun Watson or Tyrod Taylor at quarterback for Thursday Night Football. Watson again is a healthy scratch as the Texans wait for a trade offer to their liking, and Taylor went on injured reserve this week with a strained hamstring.

They will have third-round choice Davis Mills making his first start.

Houston also won’t have safety Justin Reid, who has a knee injury. Reid had an interception in each of the team’s first two games but was a non-participant in practice this week, not counting Monday’s estimated report when the Texans didn’t practice.

The Texans’ other inactives besides Watson and Reid are tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive back Terrance Mitchell (concussion), defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (hamstring).

The Panthers made cornerback A.J. Bouye a healthy scratch. He had been expected to make his 2021 debut against his former team after serving a two-game suspension, but on a short practice week, the Panthers opted to wait until next week.

The team’s other inactives are receiver Shi Smith, linebacker Clay Johnston, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, offensive guard Michael Jordan, offensive guard Deonte Brown and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle).