Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s practice for Ravens

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report. He quite possibly will appear on Thursday’s.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Jackson missed practice on Thursday. On Wednesday, he said his hip was sore from landing on it after flipping into the end zone for a touchdown.

Soon, the Ravens will issue their practice report for the day.

If Jackson can’t play, Tyler Huntley would get the nod against the Lions on Sunday. While it’s too early to assume that will happen, it’s apparently not too early to worry about the possibility.